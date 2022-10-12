Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $938,856,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

