San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,350.08% and a net margin of 96.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 494,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 234,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

