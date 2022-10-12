San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of SJT stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $15.43.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,350.08% and a net margin of 96.64%.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.
