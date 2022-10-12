Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 558,630 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $45,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

