Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,104.23

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,104.23 ($13.34) and traded as low as GBX 804.45 ($9.72). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 813 ($9.82), with a volume of 256,339 shares.

Safestore Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 359.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,010.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,104.23.

Insider Transactions at Safestore

In other news, insider Andy Jones acquired 3,529 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,997.90 ($21,747.10).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading

