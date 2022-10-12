Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
