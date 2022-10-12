Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.