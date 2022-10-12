Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Bunge worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.51. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

