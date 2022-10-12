Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,949 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.24% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 143.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 123,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 106,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 56.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

RGR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $931.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $81.72.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $140.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $189,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

