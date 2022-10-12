Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in General Motors by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

