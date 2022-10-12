Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 23,104 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AON by 67.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after buying an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $276.23 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

