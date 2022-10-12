Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.93.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $255.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

