RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.36

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 25143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RNG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.