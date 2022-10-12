Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

REI stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $360.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.92. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82.

Ring Energy ( NYSE:REI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 33.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

