Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a report released on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $17.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.21 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $8,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.