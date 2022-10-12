Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.79. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $10,876,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,216.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.