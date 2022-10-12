Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.77

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.77 and traded as low as $13.99. Rand Capital shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 194 shares traded.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

Rand Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rand Capital

About Rand Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rand Capital Co. ( NASDAQ:RAND Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.87% of Rand Capital worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

