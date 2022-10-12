Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Cut by Analyst

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on METC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $454.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

