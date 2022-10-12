Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Reduced by Analyst

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PROG in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRG. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

PRG stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. PROG has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $852.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. PROG had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $649.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.05 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in PROG by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after acquiring an additional 530,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PROG by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after buying an additional 208,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

