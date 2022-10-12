Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

FHI stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.01. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,571 shares of company stock worth $761,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $66,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

