Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

