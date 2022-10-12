Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 73.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

PRU opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.08.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

