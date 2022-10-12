PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.63-1.66 EPS.

Shares of PPG opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,431,000 after purchasing an additional 233,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 637,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

