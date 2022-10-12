Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

