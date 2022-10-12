Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $5,839,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $13,490,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.