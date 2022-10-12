Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $775.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $64,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

