Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.06

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.06 and traded as low as $92.00. Omega Flex shares last traded at $92.99, with a volume of 9,629 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.64 million, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Omega Flex Cuts Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $106,053.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $411,102.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,078,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $106,053.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,151,630.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,543. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,448,000 after purchasing an additional 101,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after buying an additional 135,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Flex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Omega Flex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

About Omega Flex

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.