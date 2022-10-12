Novartis AG Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novartis in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVS. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

NYSE NVS opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

