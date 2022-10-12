NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 56.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $254,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.