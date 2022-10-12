Nasdaq, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

