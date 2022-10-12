MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $112.83 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.