Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $316,325,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,128,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 311.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 624,359 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.