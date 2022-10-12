Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.9 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.5% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.