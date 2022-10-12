Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

