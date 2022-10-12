Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 749.7% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,276,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,478,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,250,009,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $286.05 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.74.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.