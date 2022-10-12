Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $172,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMI opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.01. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

