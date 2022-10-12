Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Realty Income stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

