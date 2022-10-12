Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.