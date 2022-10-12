Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Snowflake by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Snowflake by 5.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

