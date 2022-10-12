Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

