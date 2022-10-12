Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,035,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.45.

DOV opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

