Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

