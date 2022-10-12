Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nucor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 614,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Nucor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

