Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 12,213 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

