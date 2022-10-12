Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 750 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $35,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

