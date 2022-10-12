Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.