Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

