Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $639,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.