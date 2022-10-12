Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 139,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $7,972,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.