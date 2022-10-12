Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $4.05. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 17,674 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Key Tronic Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.53.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
