Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $4.05. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 17,674 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

