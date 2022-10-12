Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day moving average is $173.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $427.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

