John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $32.65 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 622,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 5.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

